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Red Sox take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

The Associated Press

April 24, 2026, 8:02 AM

Boston Red Sox (9-16, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-13, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Orioles: Brandon Young (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, two strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -120, Red Sox +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox look to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has gone 6-6 in home games and 12-13 overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .230, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Boston is 4-8 in road games and 9-16 overall. The Red Sox have gone 6-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has a home run, 18 walks and 11 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Orioles. Jeremiah Jackson is 12 for 38 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs for the Red Sox. Willson Contreras is 9 for 36 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .202 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 7-Day IL (illness), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Red Sox: Roman Anthony: day-to-day (back), Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (wrist), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (oblique), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (leg), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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