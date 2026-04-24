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Red Sox-Orioles start time for Saturday’s game moved to midday due to threat of rain

The Associated Press

April 24, 2026, 6:46 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The start time for Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Orioles in Baltimore has been moved up to 12:05 p.m. EDT because of the potential for rain later in the day.

The original start time was 4:05 p.m. As of Friday evening, forecasts called for a 70% chance of rain or greater beginning at 5 p.m. and extending into the overnight hours.

Boston’s Garrett Crochet and Baltimore’s Trevor Rogers are slated to start in a duel of left-handers.

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