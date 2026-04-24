Red Sox-Orioles start time for Saturday’s game moved to midday due to threat of rain

The start time for Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox and Orioles in Baltimore has been moved up to 12:05 p.m. EDT because of the potential for rain later in the day.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The start time for Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Orioles in Baltimore has been moved up to 12:05 p.m. EDT because of the potential for rain later in the day.

The original start time was 4:05 p.m. As of Friday evening, forecasts called for a 70% chance of rain or greater beginning at 5 p.m. and extending into the overnight hours.

Boston’s Garrett Crochet and Baltimore’s Trevor Rogers are slated to start in a duel of left-handers.

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