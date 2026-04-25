Red Sox erupt for 10 runs in the ninth, beat Orioles 17-1

Andruw Monasterio hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game skid with a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andruw Monasterio hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game skid with a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Hours later, the Red Sox (10-17) fired manager Alex Cora and five members of the coaching staff. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Chad Tracy, who had been managing the club’s Triple-A Worcester affiliate.

Willson Contreras added a three-run homer and Caleb Durbin a two-run shot in the Boston ninth against Orioles outfielder Weston Wilson, after Monasterio’s drive had helped to chase reliever Keegan Akin in his season debut.

It was the biggest inning of the season for the Red Sox.

The late power show came after Orioles starter Trevor Rogers (2-3) allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings, throwing 47 of his 62 pitches in the second. His ERA has ballooned from 1.89 to 4.75 in the past three starts.

Garrett Crochet (3-3) struck out seven over six shutout innings, the first four coming while the game was still competitive.

Two starts after the ugliest outing of his Red Sox career — an 11-run debacle over 1 2/3 innings at Minnesota — Crochet looked every bit the ace Boston traded for in December 2024 and signed to a $170 million, six-year contract in March 2025.

He yielded three hits, walked two and threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes while lowering his ERA about 1 1/2 runs to 6.30. It was his first scoreless outing since tossing six clean innings on opening day in Cincinnati.

Contreras finished with five RBIs and Durbin had three. Monasterio and Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits apiece, and Connor Wong clubbed a three-run double in the fifth off Albert Suarez.

Up next

Red Sox left-hander Connelly Early (1-1, 2.88 ERA) makes his 10th career start and first at Baltimore in Sunday’s series finale. He’ll face Orioles righty Kyle Bradish (1-2, 3.96).

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This story was previously corrected to show Wong’s first name is Connor, not Colton.

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