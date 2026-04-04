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Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

April 4, 2026, 4:01 AM

Baltimore Orioles (3-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-3)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Shane Baz (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, four strikeouts); Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -113, Pirates -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Pittsburgh had a 71-91 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Pirates slugged .350 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 0.7 home runs per game.

Baltimore had a 75-87 record overall and a 36-45 record in road games last season. The Orioles slugged .394 with a .305 on-base percentage as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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