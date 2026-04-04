Nick Yorke’s walk-off single lifts the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2

Nick Yorke singled home Bryan Reynolds in the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Yorke singled home Bryan Reynolds in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Reynolds doubled against Ryan Helsley (0-1) with one out. Baltimore then intentionally walked Ryan O’Hearn to bring up Yorke, who had entered as a pinch runner in the eighth. Yorke worked the count to 2-2 and fouled off a couple of pitches before Helsley delivered a 99 mph fastball that home plate umpire Dan Iassogna ruled a ball.

Helsley tapped his head to initiate an ABS challenge but the Orioles were out of them after failing on a pair of challenges earlier in the game. Yorke took the next pitch and lined a shot over the head of Baltimore left fielder Dylan Beavers to lift the Pirates to their fourth straight victory.

Reynolds had two of Pittsburgh’s eight hits. Jake Mangum delivered a game-tying run with an infield single in the eighth.

Dennis Santana (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth to set the stage for Yorke.

Adley Rutschman had two hits for Baltimore. Beavers and Leodys Taveras each drove in a run for the Orioles, who have dropped four of five. Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso went 0 for 4 and is now hitless in his last 11 at-bats.

The Pirates tied it in the eighth thanks to some shaky glove work by the Orioles. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reached when Baltimore third baseman Colby Mayo couldn’t wrangle a soft tapper. Yorke came on to run for Ozuna and made it to third via two groundouts and scored when Orioles second baseman Blaze Alexander couldn’t cleanly field Mangum’s chopper to the left side of the infield.

Shane Baz limited the Pirates to just one unearned run over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander — a former first-round pick by the Pirates in 2017 — missed out on his first victory with the Orioles since being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay when Baltimore’s defense faltered late.

Up next

The series wraps up on Sunday. Chris Bassitt (0-1, 8.31 ERA) starts for Baltimore against Pittsburgh’s Braxton Ashcraft (0-1, 3.00).

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