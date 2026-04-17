Jeremiah Jackson hits 3-run homer in 8th inning as Orioles rally for 6-4 win over Guardians

Jeremiah Jackson’s three-run homer capped Baltimore’s six-run outburst in the eighth inning against Cleveland’s bullpen, sending the Orioles to a 6-4 win over the Guardians.

Baltimore Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson (82) is congratulated by third base coach Buck Britton, left, after hitting a three tun home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Connor Brogdon during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 17, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP/Phil Long) Baltimore Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson (82) is congratulated by third base coach Buck Britton, left, after hitting a three tun home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Connor Brogdon during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 17, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP/Phil Long) CLEVELAND (AP) — Jeremiah Jackson’s three-run homer capped Baltimore’s six-run outburst in the eighth inning against Cleveland’s bullpen, sending the Orioles to a 6-4 win over the Guardians on Friday night.

The Orioles’ rally came after Daniel Schneemann hit a grand slam to give Cleveland a 4-0 lead in the seventh.

But Guardians’ reliever Scott Armstrong couldn’t get an out, giving up two walks and hitting a batter before being pulled. Johnathan Rodríguez’s sacrifice fly off Erik Sabrowski (0-1) made it 4-1 and pinch hitter Weston Wilson roped a two-run double to get the Orioles within one.

Sabrowski struck out Coby Mayo before giving way for Connor Brogdon to face Jackson, whose fielding error at second helped set up Cleveland’ four-run seventh. Jackson then pulled a 1-0 fastball over the wall in left for his fifth homer.

Rico Garcia (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his sixth save.

With the score tied 0-0, Schneemann connected on a 0-1 pitch from Anthony Nunez, driving it 407 feet into the right-field seats. The shot came after the Guardians loaded the bases off Grant Wolfram on Jackson’s error, a double and an intentional walk.

One day after being no-hit for eight innings by Cleveland’s Parker Messick, the Orioles collected their first hit off Tanner Bibee in the first inning. However, they couldn’t string any together and stranded seven runners over the first five.

Bibee had his best outing this season, holding the Orioles without a run over six innings.

Orioles starter Chris Bassitt matched Bibee, blanking the Guardians for five innings despite four walks.

Baltimore right fielder Colton Cowser stayed in after banging his right knee into the padded wall while snagging a foul drive in the fifth.

Up next

Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-0, 3.60) faces Gavin Williams (2-1, 2.38), who has 29 strikeouts in his first four starts.

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