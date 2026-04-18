Cleveland Guardians square off against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday

The Cleveland Guardians host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Baltimore has a 10-10 record overall and a 4-4 record in road games.

Baltimore Orioles (10-10, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (11-10, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -136, Orioles +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Cleveland has an 11-10 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .380.

Baltimore has a 10-10 record overall and a 4-4 record in road games. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Martinez leads the Guardians with a .279 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs. Steven Kwan is 12 for 42 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jeremiah Jackson has two doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 8 for 44 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.65 ERA, even run differential

Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 7-Day IL (illness), Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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