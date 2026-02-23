Orioles add infield depth after Westburg’s injury by signing veteran Estrada to a minor league deal

Thairo Estrada hit .253 in only 39 games for Colorado last season. Estrada's $7 million mutual option for 2026 was declined on Nov. 3 by the Rockies, triggering a $750,000 buyout.

Colorado Rockies' Thairo Estrada throws out Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Santana during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP/Phil Long) Colorado Rockies' Thairo Estrada throws out Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Santana during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP/Phil Long) SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran Thairo Estrada to a minor league deal on Monday in a move that adds infield depth with third baseman Jordan Westburg out at least through April with an elbow injury.

Estrada, 30, hit .253 in only 39 games for Colorado last season. Estrada’s $7 million mutual option for 2026 was declined on Nov. 3 by the Rockies, triggering a $750,000 buyout. He then refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque and elected to become a free agent.

Estrada made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2019. He played for the San Francisco Giants in 2021-24 and set career highs with 14 homers in 2022 and 2023.

Estrada played only second base in 2025 with Colorado but has experience at shortstop, third base and the outfield. His minor league deal with the Orioles includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Estrada battled injuries last season. He made his season debut on May 30 after his right wrist was fractured when he was hit by a pitch from Texas’ Kumar Rocker on March 20. He was out between July 7 and 25 by a strained right thumb. He strained his right hamstring on Aug. 5, ending his season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.