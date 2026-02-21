Cardinals sign infielder Ramón Urías to a 1-year deal with mutual option for 2027

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed infielder Ramón Urías to a one-year contract with a mutual…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed infielder Ramón Urías to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2027, the team announced on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Urías played most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles before getting traded to the Houston Astros in the middle of last season. Between the two teams, he hit .241 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs in 2025.

Urías had his best season in 2022 when he hit 16 homers and won a Gold Glove at third base, which is his primary position. He also has experience at second base, shortstop and first base.

To make room for Urías on the roster, right-handed pitcher Zak Kent was designated for assignment.

