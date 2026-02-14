Brewers, catcher Gary Sánchez finalize $1.75 million, 1-year deal with mutual option for 2027

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran catcher Gary Sánchez have finalized a $1.75 million, one-year deal with a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran catcher Gary Sánchez have finalized a $1.75 million, one-year deal with a mutual option for 2027, the team announced Saturday.

The two sides agreed to a framework for the deal on Wednesday.

Sánchez, 33, played for the Brewers in 2024 and batted .220 with a .307 on-base percentage, 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games while backing up two-time All-Star catcher William Contreras and getting some playing time at designated hitter.

Sánchez, himself a two-time All-Star, spent last year with the Baltimore Orioles and hit .231 with a .297 on-base percentage, five homers and 24 RBIs in 29 games.

Sánchez has batted .224 with a .309 on-base percentage, 189 homers and 509 RBIs in 859 career regular-season games with the New York Yankees (2015-21), Minnesota Twins (2022), New York Mets (2023), San Diego Padres (2023), Brewers and Orioles.

He was second to Detroit’s Michael Fulmer in the AL rookie of the year voting in 2016. Sánchez made AL All-Star teams with the Yankees in 2017 and ’19.

