Orioles activate reliever Scott Blewett, designate Matt Bowman for assignment

The Associated Press

June 8, 2025, 1:50 PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles activated relief pitcher Scott Blewett and designated reliever Matt Bowman for assignment Sunday.

The Orioles reacquired Blewett from the Atlanta Braves on Friday in a trade for cash. The Orioles had claimed Blewett off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on April 14, and the Braves purchased his contract six days later.

Blewett is 2-0 with a 3.91 ERA in 25 1/3 innings over 15 appearances for the Orioles, Braves and Twins this season. In his last outing for the Braves, he allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings as part of a bullpen meltdown that saw Arizona come back from a 10-4 ninth-inning deficit to win 11-10 Thursday.

Bowman has made 18 appearances for the Orioles and is 0-1 with a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.

