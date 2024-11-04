Orioles exercise options on O’Hearn, Domínguez and Pérez, decline Coulombe

The Orioles exercised $8 million options Monday on first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn and right-hander Seranthony Domínguez along with a $2.2 million option on left-hander Cionel Pérez.

FILE - Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn watches his ball after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Baltimore. O'Hearn and the Orioles avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract.(AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel)

Baltimore declined a $4 million option on left-hander Danny Coulombe, who became a free agent.

O’Hearn, 31, hit .264 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs in a career-high 142 games and earned $3.5 million.

The 29-year-old Domínguez was acquired from Philadelphia on July 26 and had a 3.97 ERA in 26 relief appearances for the Orioles, finishing with a 4.45 ERA in 63 games overall. He made $4.25 million in the second season of a two-year deal guaranteeing $7.25 million. Domínguez would have been owed a $500,000 buyout if the option had been declined.

Pérez, 28, was 2-0 with a 4.53 ERA in 62 relief appearances and earned $1.2 million. He was sidelined between March 30 and April 29 by a right oblique strain.

Coulombe, 35, was 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 33 relief appearances and had a $2.3 million salary. He didn’t pitch for the Orioles between June 8 and Sept. 20 because of a left elbow injury to remove bone chips.

Baltimore also activated right-handers Félix Bautista, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells and infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo from the 60-day injured list. All are recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery.

