Tigers play the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (83-65, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-72, fourth in the AL Central) Detroit; Saturday, 6:10…

Baltimore Orioles (83-65, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-72, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Tigers: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -173, Tigers +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Baltimore Orioles, leading the series 1-0.

Detroit has a 76-72 record overall and a 38-35 record at home. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Baltimore has an 83-65 record overall and a 41-32 record on the road. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colt Keith has 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 55 RBI for the Tigers. Trey Sweeney is 9-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 41 home runs while slugging .516. Cedric Mullins is 11-for-34 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.