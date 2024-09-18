Baltimore Orioles designate reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment

Craig Kimbrel’s time with the Baltimore Orioles could be coming to an end after the struggling team designated its former closer for assignment Wednesday following the latest in a series of rough outings.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) returns to the dugout during a pitching change after he gave up six runs during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Kimbrel gave up six runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning of relief in Baltimore’s 10-0 home loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Kimbrel has a 13.94 ERA in his last 11 appearances over the past month.

This season, his first with Baltimore, Kimbrel has a 5.33 ERA with six blown saves. He lost his job as closer in May.

The Orioles have lost eight of 11 games to fall four games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. In a corresponding roster move, they recalled right-hander Bryan Baker from Triple-A Norfolk.

