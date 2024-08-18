Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles meet in game 4 of series

Baltimore has a 72-52 record overall and a 36-28 record at home. The Orioles have a 27-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston Red Sox (65-57, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-52, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (8-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Orioles: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -142, Red Sox +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 72-52 record overall and a 36-28 record at home. The Orioles have a 27-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston has gone 36-25 on the road and 65-57 overall. The Red Sox have the best team batting average in the AL at .262.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 23 doubles, six triples, 32 home runs and 75 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 7-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 32 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs while hitting .297 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 13-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Adley Rutschman: day-to-day (back), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (elbow), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (leg), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.