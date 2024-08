2024 Major League Baseball Signing Bonuses

Signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2024 Major League Baseball amateur draft: 1, Cleveland…

Listen now to WTOP News

Signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2024 Major League Baseball amateur draft:

1, Cleveland Guardians, Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State, $8.95 million

2, Cincinnati Reds, Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest, $9.25 million

3, Colorado Rockies, Charlie Condon, OF, Georgia, $9.25 million

4, Oakland Athletics, Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest, $7 million

5, Chicago White Sox, Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas, $8 million

6, Kansas City Royals, Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida., $7,497,500

7, St. Louis Cardinals, JJ Wetherholt, SS, West Virginia, $6.9 million

8, Los Angeles Angels, Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee, $4,997,500

9, Pittsburgh Pirates, Konnor Griffin, SS, Jackson Prep School, Miss., $6,532,025

10, Washington Nationals, Seaver King, SS, Wake Forest, $5.15 million

11, Detroit Tigers, Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake H.S., Calif., $5,797,500

12, Boston Red Sox, Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M, $5 million

13, San Francisco Giants, James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State, $4,747,500

14, Chicago Cubs, Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State. $5,070,700

15, Seattle Mariners, Jurrangelo Cijntje, P, Mississippi State, $4,880,900

16, Miami Marlins, PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville H.S., Calif., $3.4 million

17, Milwaukee Brewers, Braylon Payne, OF, Elkins H.S., Texas, $3.44 million

18, Tampa Bay Rays, Theo Gillen, OF, Westlake H.S., Texas, $4,370,400

19, New York Mets, Carson Benge, OF, Oklahoma State, $3,997,500

20, Toronto Blue Jays, Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina, $4,175,000

21, Minnesota Twins, Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State, $3,934,400

22, Baltimore Orioles, Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina, $4 million

23, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee H.S., Fla., $3,297,500

24, Atlanta Braves, Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro H.S., Ariz., $3,553,800

25, San Diego Padres, Kash Mayfield, Elk City H.S. Okla., $3,442,100

26, New York Yankees, Ben Hess, RHP, Alabama, $2,747,500

27, Philadelphia Phillies, Dante Nori, OF, Northville H.S., Mich., $2,497,500

28, Houston Astros, Walker Janek, C, Sam Houston, $3.13 million

29. Arizona Diamondbacks, Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View H.S., Ariz., $3,087,000

30, Texas Rangers, Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford, $3 million

31. Arizona Diamondbacks, Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Kentucky, $2,904,000

32, Baltimore Orioles, Griff O’Ferrall, SS, Virginia, $2,697,500

33. Minnesota Twins, Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana Lafayette, $2.4 million

34. Milwaukee Brewers (from Baltimore), Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee, $2.1 million

35. Arizona Diamondbacks, JD Dix, SS, Whitefish Bay H.S., Wis., $2.15 million

36. Cleveland Guardians, Braylon Doughty, RHP, Chaparral H.S., Calif.. $2,569,200

37. Pittsburgh Pirates, Levi Sterling, RHP, Notre Dame H.S., Calif., $2,508,900

38. Colorado Rockies, Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa, $2.7 million

39. Washington (from Kansas City), Caleb Lomavita, C, California, $2,325,000

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.