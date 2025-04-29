Yankees hit 6 solo homers, hand the Orioles another lopsided defeat

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge and Ben Rice led off the game with consecutive home runs, and the…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge and Ben Rice led off the game with consecutive home runs, and the New York Yankees battered Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff in a 15-3 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday night.

Carlos Rodón (4-3) retired the first 15 Orioles he faced and eventually yielded two runs and two hits in six-plus innings.

Kyle Gibson (0-1) allowed five home runs in the first two innings in his first big league start of the season. He was finally pulled with two outs in the fourth after allowing nine runs and 11 hits.

Cody Bellinger, the game’s fifth batter, also hit a solo homer in the first, and Rice homered again in the second. Austin Wells hit New York’s final home run — all six came with nobody on — with two outs in the ninth.

Gunnar Henderson hit a solo shot for Baltimore.

Rodón took a perfect game into the sixth before Emmanuel Rivera led off with a walk. Jorge Mateo followed with a double.

CUBS 9, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a two-run homer and fell a single short of the cycle as Chicago went deep four times in a win over Pittsburgh.

Shota Imanaga (3-1) gave up six hits with three strikeouts in five scoreless innings before leaving with leg cramps after a leadoff double from Andrew McCutchen in the sixth.

Suzuki followed an RBI single from Kyle Tucker with his seventh homer of the season, pushing the lead to 7-0 in the seventh inning. His double with two outs in the fourth was the first hit off Pirates starter Andrew Heaney (2-2). He led off the ninth with a triple and scored on a single from Carson Kelly.

Kelly followed Suzuki’s double in the fourth with a 418-foot drive into the left-field bleachers and Pete Crow-Armstrong doubled the lead in the fifth on another two-run homer. Dansby Swanson added a solo shot in the eighth.

Heaney extended his career-long scoreless streak to 20 innings before Kelly’s homer. He allowed four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

ROYALS 3, RAYS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freddy Fermin had three hits and an RBI, Kyle Isbel and Salvador Perez each drove in a run and Michael Lorenzen pitched six strong innings for his 50th career win as Kansas City beat Tampa Bay.

Perez’s two-out double drove in Jonathan India in the first. One inning later, Fermin poked a single to right that allowed Drew Walters to advance from first to third, setting up Isbel’s sacrifice fly.

Fermin, who nearly left the game in the seventh after fouling a pitch off his hands, singled home Maikel Garcia to give Kansas City a two-run cushion in the ninth.

Lorenzen (3-3) halted the Rays’ five-game winning streak, his only blemish a solo homer to Junior Caminero in the fourth. After the homer, Lorenzen retired nine of his final 11 before three Kansas City relievers combined to shut out the Rays over the final three innings.

Carlos Estévez earned his eighth save.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run homer, one of five longballs for Boston in a win over struggling Toronto.

Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and Kristian Campbell all had solo homers as the Red Sox won their third straight. Boston homered three times in Sunday’s 13-3 win at Cleveland.

The Red Sox lead the majors with 142 runs scored in April.

Garrett Crochet (3-2) struck out six in seven innings to win for the first time in three starts. The left-hander allowed two runs and four hits and has pitched at least five innings in all seven starts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer and Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho recovered from a stumble to make a sensational catch in his season debut for Toronto, which has lost eight of nine. The Blue Jays have scored three runs or fewer in seven of those games.

METS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte each hit an early two-run homer, and New York put on a dazzling display of sparkling defense in their victory over Arizona.

Pete Alonso also went deep off an ineffective Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) as the Mets improved to 21-9, the top record in the majors. They are 13-1 at Citi Field, the best home start in franchise history.

Handed a 7-0 cushion after the third, David Peterson (2-1) yielded one run over five innings to help deal the Diamondbacks their fifth loss in six games. He was boosted by highlight-worthy fielding plays from Tyrone Taylor in center field, Lindor at shortstop and Alonso at first base.

Taylor had an RBI double in a four-run second and an RBI single in a three-run third. Luisangel Acuña singled twice, stole a base and scored two runs.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth to cap a zany final inning, and Philadelphia beat Washington.

Johan Rojas made up for a defensive miscue in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly off Kyle Finnegan (0-1) that tied the game at 6-all. Rojas homered in the third, and Kyle Schwarber also went deep for the Phillies, who have won three straight. Trea Turner contributed four hits.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a go-ahead three-run homer for the Nationals on a 1-2 pitch from Orion Kerkering (3-1) with two outs in the ninth. Luis Garcia Jr. also homered, and CJ Abrams had four hits and was a homer shy of the cycle for Washington.

Philadelphia scored twice in the eighth to lead 5-2. In the ninth, Rojas misplayed James Wood’s one-out liner to center, allowing it to sail over his head, and Abrams scored. Turner followed with a throwing error to put two runners on for Lowe, who sent an 88 mph sweeper into the right-field stands. Kerkering blew a save for the third time this season.

BREWERS 7, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Durbin hit a two-run single in Milwaukee’s four-run sixth inning, helping the Brewers beat Chicago.

Isaac Collins hit his first career homer for Milwaukee, and Freddy Peralta pitched six innings of two-run ball. The Brewers improved to 3-5 on a season-long 10-game road trip.

Chicago used an opener for the fourth consecutive game, tying Tampa Bay in September 2018 for the longest such streak in major league history, according to STATS. Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher to start three times in a four-game stretch since Zack Greinke for Milwaukee in 2012, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi homered for the lowly White Sox, who lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

