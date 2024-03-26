Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Tony Kemp agrees to…

Tony Kemp agrees to $1 million contract with Orioles after release from minor league deal with Reds

The Associated Press

March 26, 2024, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Oakland Athletics pinch hitter Tony Kemp (5) follows through on his game-winning single against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)(AP/D. Ross Cameron)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, one week after the 32-year-old was released from a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Kent was 7 for 21 in eight spring training games with one homer and five RBIs. He batted .209 with five homers, 27 RBIs and a career-high 15 stolen bases last year in 124 games for Oakland. Kemp had 44 walks and scored 42 runs.

Kemp has a .238 career average with 35 homers and 184 RBIs in eight seasons with Houston (2016-19), the Chicago Cubs (2019) and the Athletics (2020-23).

His deal with the Reds had called for a $1.75 million salary if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

Baltimore opened a roster spot by designating infielder/outfielder Nick Maton for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up