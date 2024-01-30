Baltimore Orioles reach $1.725B deal to sell team to group led by billionaire David Rubenstein, per reports

The Angelos family has reached a deal to sell the Baltimore Orioles. Billionaire and Baltimore native David Rubenstein is leading the new ownership group.

Philanthropist David Rubenstein stands by a portico pillar of the historical Arlington House at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Thursday, July 17, 2014. The billionaire Baltimore native is at the head of an ownership group reportedly acquiring the Baltimore Orioles for $1.725 billion. ) (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) AP Photo/Cliff Owen FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Orioles principal owner Peter G. Angelos speaks to reporters during an owners quarterly meeting in Baltimore. Angelos turns 93 next month and has been in declining health in the recent years leading up to news of an agreement to sell the team Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File) AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File FILE -Former Baltimore Orioles’ Cal Ripken Jr., throws the ball around before the start of an exhibition spring training baseball game between the Atlanta Braves an the Washington Nationals, Friday, March 6, 2015, in Kissimmee, Fla. The Baltimore Banner reports Ripken is part of the new ownership group acquiring the Orioles. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) AP Photo/David Goldman, File ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Angelos family has reached a deal to sell the Baltimore Orioles.

Billionaire and Baltimore native David Rubenstein is leading the new ownership group, which includes private equity billionaire Mike Arougheti, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly values the team at $1.725 billion.

Puck News was first to report the agreement, under which Rubenstein will be the primary decision maker for the ballclub. Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal Tuesday night to the Baltimore Sun and Baltimore Banner, which reports that Orioles all-time great Cal Ripken Jr. will be part of the new ownership group.

Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, purchasing the team for $173 million, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month. His elder son, John, has been the primary decision maker for the team since 2020.

The team recently reached a deal on a new lease extension at Camden Yards. Maryland officials approved that long-term agreement after months of negotiations.

That deal extended the lease for 30 years, with an option to end it after 15 if the team does not receive approval from state officials for development plans next to the ballpark.

Rubenstein has been linked to a potential sale of the Orioles for months. The 74-year-old was born in Baltimore and is a Baltimore City College alumnus. He founded global investment firm The Carlyle Group in 1987. Forbes estimates Rubenstein’s net worth is $3.7 billion.

Over the years, Rubenstein has used much of that fortune in philanthropic efforts, including donations to the Kennedy Center, the National Zoo’s Giant Panda Habitat and Lincoln Memorial renovations. In 2017, the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation awarded Rubenstein its most prestigious prize, the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award, for his work to preserve treasures of American history.

The story is developing and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.