Angels agree to 1-year deal with former Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Outfielder Aaron Hicks has agreed to a one-year, $740,000 contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Outfielder Aaron Hicks has agreed to a one-year, $740,000 contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels announced the deal with the Los Angeles-area native on Monday.

Hicks’ salary is the major league minimum and will be offset against the $9.5 million he was guaranteed by the Yankees, who released him from a $70 million, seven-year contract that also assured a $9.5 million salary in 2025 plus a $1 million buyout of a 2026 club option.

The 34-year-old spent last season with New York and the Baltimore Orioles, who signed Hicks in May after the Yankees released him. He batted .253 with eight homers and 36 RBIs, with his numbers improving once he joined the Orioles after parts of eight seasons with the Yankees.

Hicks joins an outfield group with Los Angeles that includes three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Mickey Moniak plus Jo Adell and Jordyn Adams. Trout and Ward missed significant parts of last season due to injuries.

“With the injuries we’ve had in the outfield in the last few years, you want guys that can do a lot of things, and Aaron is one of those guys,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said.

Hicks grew up in San Pedro and Long Beach before Minnesota selected him 14th overall in the 2008 amateur draft.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.