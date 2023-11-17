Live Radio
Orioles avoid arbitration with INF Jorge Mateo and 3 other players with 1-year agreements

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 10:54 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles avoided arbitration with infielder Jorge Mateo and three other players Friday, agreeing to one-year contracts.

The Orioles and the speedy Mateo settled on a $2.7 million deal. Baltimore also agreed to terms with left-hander Keegan Akin ($825,000) and outfielders Sam Hilliard ($800,000) and Ryan McKenna ($800,000).

Mateo batted just .217 for the AL East champions this year, but the 28-year-old shortstop finished the season with 32 stolen bases after posting 35 in 2022.

Akin went 2-2 with a 6.85 ERA, and McKenna hit .254 with two home runs and 18 RBIs. The Orioles claimed Hilliard off waivers from the Atlanta Braves a couple weeks ago.

