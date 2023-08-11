Orioles reinstate CF Cedric Mullins from the injured list prior to their game at Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list prior to their game at…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list prior to their game at Seattle on Friday night.

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Nick Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna and right-hander Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk.

Mullins is hitting .259 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He hasn’t played since July 15.

He’s had two IL stints this year because of groin problems. The Orioles lead the AL East but have had to work through injuries to Mullins and outfielder Aaron Hicks lately. That’s included putting shortstop Jorge Mateo in the outfield on occasion.

