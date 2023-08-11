Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles activate center fielder…

Orioles activate center fielder Cedric Mullins from 10-day IL

The Associated Press

August 11, 2023, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles activated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Mullins had been sidelined for most of the past month with a right adductor groin strain. He was in the lineup in center and batting fifth for Friday’s opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

The IL stint was Mullins’ second this season. He was out from May 30 to June 24 with a right groin strain, and the issue cropped up again a few weeks later. Mullins returned to the IL on July 16.

He’s hitting .269 with nine homers and 47 RBIs in 69 games. The AL-best Orioles have gone 15-9 since Mullins last played on July 15, but their outfield depth has been tested with Mullins and Aaron Hicks both hurt.

The Orioles sent outfielder Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk. In a separate move, Baltimore optioned right-handed pitcher Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk and recalled left-hander Nick Vespi.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up