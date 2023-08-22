Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 8:00 AM Democratic Sen. Mark Warner keynotes 8th Annual Northern Virginia Elected Leaders Summit

Location: Marymount University – Ballston Center, 1000 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/

Contacts: John Musso, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 9:45 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner speaks at Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit, Marymount University, 1000 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA (9:45 AM EDT), and celebrates ground breaking of new solar and energy storage project, Dulles International Airport, 23703-D Air Freight Lane, Building 6, Dulles, VA (11:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore tours the Brooklyn Community with Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, 4140 10th St, Baltimore, MD (10:00 AM EDT), participates in the Appalachian Regional Commission fireside chat with Gayle Manchin (1:15 PM EDT), and attends the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles game, Camden Yards, 333 W Camden St, Baltimore, MD (7:05 PM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 1:30 PM Delaware Governor John Carney signs multiple pieces of legislation

Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 6:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott holds community engagement meeting – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley hold community engagement meeting in West Baltimore

Location: Shake & Bake Family Fun Center, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

