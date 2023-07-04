Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » McCann is activated from…

McCann is activated from the injured list by the Orioles after recovering from a sprained ankle

The Associated Press

July 4, 2023, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, right, is congratulated by Adam Frazier (12) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP/Jeff Chiu)
NEW YORK (AP) — Backup catcher James McCann was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles before Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees and went 0 for 4 with an RBI grounder in an 8-4 loss.

McCann had been sidelined since spraining his left ankle while reaching on an infield single against the Chicago Cubs on June 17. He went 0 for 9 with an RBI grounder in a two-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment with the Double-A Bowie BaySox on July 1-2.

The 33-year-old is hitting .194 with three homers and seven RBIs this season as a backup to All-Star Adley Rutschman.

Baltimore also placed left-hander Cionel Pérez on the 15-day injured list because of left forearm soreness, a move retroactive to Monday, and recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmerman from Triple-A Norfolk. Zimmerman allowed an unearned run, causing it when he fumbled Jose Trevino’s grounder for an error.

Baltimore optioned right-hander Chris Vallimont to Norfolk after Monday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up