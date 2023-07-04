McCann is activated from the injured list by the Orioles after recovering from a sprained ankle

Backup catcher James McCann was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles before Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees.

Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, right, is congratulated by Adam Frazier (12) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP/Jeff Chiu)

Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, right, is congratulated by Adam Frazier (12) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP/Jeff Chiu)

NEW YORK (AP) — Backup catcher James McCann was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles before Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees and went 0 for 4 with an RBI grounder in an 8-4 loss.

McCann had been sidelined since spraining his left ankle while reaching on an infield single against the Chicago Cubs on June 17. He went 0 for 9 with an RBI grounder in a two-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment with the Double-A Bowie BaySox on July 1-2.

The 33-year-old is hitting .194 with three homers and seven RBIs this season as a backup to All-Star Adley Rutschman.

Baltimore also placed left-hander Cionel Pérez on the 15-day injured list because of left forearm soreness, a move retroactive to Monday, and recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmerman from Triple-A Norfolk. Zimmerman allowed an unearned run, causing it when he fumbled Jose Trevino’s grounder for an error.

Baltimore optioned right-hander Chris Vallimont to Norfolk after Monday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.