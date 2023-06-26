Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

The Baltimore Orioles called up another of their top prospects on Monday, selecting the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles called up another of their top prospects on Monday, selecting the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk.

Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking — Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday — and they’ve brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night’s game against Cincinnati.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a day,” Westburg said. “I’m excited to be here and ready to get going.”

Westburg started at second base and hit seventh. He drew a walk in his first plate appearance — during a rainy second inning — and then came in to score.

“We just felt like he was ready to help impact our team,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season. There’s room for improvement in the Baltimore infield, with second baseman Adam Frazier batting .228 and shortstop Jorge Mateo at .224. Infielder Gunnar Henderson, another star prospect, made his big league debut late last season and is hitting .244 with 11 home runs this year.

Hyde said Westburg would generally play second and third.

“I think it’s going to be not set in stone every night,” Hyde said. “Great part about it is we’re getting to the part of summer where guys that need a break, and with the amount of talent that we have on our roster, I think that that’s going to be fantastic — to be able to move guys around a little bit.”

The Orioles optioned infielder Joey Ortiz — the No. 67 prospect per MLB Pipeline — back to Norfolk. Catcher José Godoy cleared outright waivers and accepted an assignment to Norfolk after Sunday’s game.

The Orioles drafted Westburg with the 30th pick in 2020.

