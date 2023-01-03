SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Orioles acquire 1B-OF Ryan O’Hearn from Royals for cash

The Associated Press

January 3, 2023, 5:54 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from the Kansas City Royals for cash Tuesday.

The 29-year-old O’Hearn hit .239 with a home run and 16 RBIs last season. He’s spent his first five big league seasons with the Royals.

O’Hearn has played mostly first base in his career, but he’s also spent time in the corner outfield spots.

O’Hearn led the majors last year with 11 hits as a pinch-hitter.

The Orioles designated right-hander Chris Vallimont for assignment. Their 40-man roster is currently full.

