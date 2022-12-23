BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Orioles trade INF Lewin Díaz to Braves for cash

The Associated Press

December 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles traded infielder Lewin Díaz to the Atlanta Braves for cash Thursday.

Díaz hit .169 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 58 games this year for the Miami Marlins. The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him off waivers from the Marlins last month, then the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Pirates in early December.

Baltimore designated Díaz for assignment earlier this week when the team acquired reliever Mychal Givens.

Díaz made his big league debut in 2020 for the Marlins. He has hit .181 in 112 games.

