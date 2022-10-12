RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Orioles claim Cave off waivers from Minnesota, DFA Reed

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 3:18 PM

The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment.

The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season, hitting .213 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

Baltimore claimed Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in September, and he went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Orioles down the stretch.

