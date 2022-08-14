Rays take on the Orioles in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (59-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (59-53, third in the AL East) St. Petersburg,…

Baltimore Orioles (59-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (59-53, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-8, 4.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -168, Orioles +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 34-22 at home and 59-53 overall. The Rays have a 39-22 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has a 59-54 record overall and a 26-33 record in road games. The Orioles have gone 23-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 10 home runs, 34 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .266 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.68 ERA, even run differential

Orioles: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

