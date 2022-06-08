Cubs-Orioles postponed by rain; makeup set for Aug. 18

Wednesday night's interleague game between the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles was postponed by a relentless rain shower that started shortly before the scheduled start and never let up.

The ill-fated finale of the two-game series will be made up at 3:05 p.m. ET on Aug. 18, previously an off day for both teams. This was slated to be Chicago’s only visit to Baltimore in 2022, but now the Cubs will have to make a detour late this summer in an effort to earn a delayed split.

The Cubs wrap a three-game set in Washington on Aug. 17, and the Orioles will be coming off a series in Toronto before hosting Boston on the 19th.

The Cubs and Orioles do not have a deep history against each other. On Tuesday, Baltimore won 9-3 in the first meeting between the clubs since 2017. The teams first played each other in 2003 and have met only 13 times, with the Cubs holding a 9-4 lead.

The postponement provided Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman a chance to gather his thoughts following a tough start to his big league career.

Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 draft, started the day batting .145 with no homers and no RBIs. The 24-year-old catcher has only played in 14 games, so the Orioles see no need to panic.

“Entering the big leagues with a lot of fanfare and hype, it’s never easy. He’ll be fine,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s a real impressive kid and I think he’s handling this early go as well as he can.”

In the other dugout, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel has reached base in 21 straight games to open his big league career, shattering the franchise mark of 13 games by teammate Wilson Contreras in 2016.

The last major leaguer to start his career with a streak this impressive was Rocco Baldelli, who reached base in 24 successive games in 2003.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: The team offered no timetable on the return of C Yan Gomes (oblique), INF Jonathan Villar (mouth) and OF Seiya Suzuki (finger sprain), all of whom are eligible to come off the injured list. Suzuki, who has missed 13 games, has a shot of returning this weekend.

Orioles; Reinstated RHP Spenser Watkins (elbow contusion) from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

ROSTER MOVE

Orioles: RHP Austin Voth was activated and sent to the bullpen. Claimed off waivers from Washington on Tuesday, Voth has not pitched since May 30. “We’re going to give him a day or two to get acclimated,” Hyde said. To make room on the roster, the Orioles designated INF Chris Owings for assignment.

UP NEXT

Cubs: A day off Thursday in New York will be followed by a three-game series against the Yankees beginning Friday night.

Orioles: LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-4, 4.87 ERA) helps Baltimore launch a four-game series in Kansas City on Thursday night.

