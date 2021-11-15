CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ’07 champs, has died

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 5:46 PM

Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox said. He was 45.

ESPN reported that the cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack, citing Lugo’s family.

Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000-11 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He batted .385 in the 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

