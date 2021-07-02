Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle named American League Rookie of the Month

After a standout month at the plate, Orioles first baseman/outfielder Ryan Mountcastle took home Rookie of the Month honors for the American League.

Ryan Mountcastle named AL Rookie of the Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 24-year-old homered nine times in 26 games, helping lift the Orioles out of a slump that saw them lose 13 consecutive games to close out the month of May.

The young slugger opened up the month with 3 home runs and 9 RBI, earning him American League Player of the Week. He finished the month averaging .327 with 9 home runs, 26 RBI and a 1.015 OPS over 26 games in June, to top the leaderboards for each category among American League rookies.

Mountcastle, who was drafted 36th overall by the Orioles in 2015, has made an immediate impact in his first professional season.

He is the team’s first Rookie of the Month since Brian Matusz in 2010. Patrick Wisdom of the Cubs took home honors for the National League.

Mountcastle and the Orioles look to start the month of July on the front foot when they travel to Los Angeles to open their series with the Angels on Friday.