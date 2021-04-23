Adrienne Roberson becomes first female public address announcer in O’s history

A few weeks after moving on from longtime public address announcer Ryan Wagner, the Orioles have made history in hiring Adrienne Roberson to fill the role permanently.

As the new voice of Camden Yards, Roberson is the first female PA announcer in the team’s history. She is just the fourth active female PA announcer in Major League Baseball, joining the Giants, Mets and A’s.

Roberson knows the organization well after spending the last 17 years with the Bowie Baysox. She’s also filled in at Camden Yards on a number of occasions over the past decade.

“This is a dream come true, and I am honored to be the next voice of Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” Roberson said in a statement released by the Orioles. “To be able to cultivate my passion, bring my voice to our historic ballpark, and announce the same players I saw come through our minor league system as they now make their way to Oriole Park at Camden Yards is incredibly exciting.

“I know the future of Birdland is very bright.”