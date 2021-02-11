Orioles announce 2021 schedule, face Red Sox on Opening Day

The O's are traveling to Boston for Opening Day for their second straight season, which will take place at 2:10 p.m. on April 1.

With pitchers and catchers on the cusp of reporting, teams across baseball are finally announcing their full 162-game schedules.

The Orioles joined in the fun Thursday, releasing their slate of games. And there’s a familiar face on the calendar for the first game of the season.

The O’s are traveling to Boston for Opening Day for their second straight season, which will take place at 2:10 p.m. on April 1. They also host the Red Sox for their home opener, one week later at 3:05 p.m. on April 8.

The schedule is obviously more subject to change than pre-2020 years as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause problems for Major League Baseball. Games might have to be rescheduled throughout the season as teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks. It also means longer homestands and road trips in an effort to limit travel.

The Orioles not only kick off their season with back-to-back series against their biggest rivals – they head to New York after wrapping up in Boston – but they also finish their season with six straight against AL East opponents.

If Baltimore is going to surprise this year, it’s going to have to come on the backs of a strong performance against their AL East rivals. And now, we know exactly when those games are happening. For now.