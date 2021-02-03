CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Anthony Santander, Orioles argue salary arbitration case

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 5:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles argued the second salary arbitration case of the year Wednesday.

Santander asked for a raise from $572,500 to $2,475,000, and the Orioles argued for $2.1 million, the same figures that were exchanged by third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis and the New York Mets, who argued the first case Tuesday.

Santander’s case was heard by arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Richard Bloch and Frederic Horowitz.

Santander, 26, hit .261 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Eleven more players remain scheduled for hearings through Feb. 19.

