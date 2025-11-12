Today in History: November 12, Ellis Island closes its doors

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2025. There are 49 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2025. There are 49 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 12, 1954, Ellis Island officially closed as an immigration station and detention center. More than 12 million immigrants arrived in the United States via Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954.

Also on this date:

In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.

In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., and gave the green light to traffic.

In 1936, American playwright Eugene O’Neill received the Nobel Prize in Literature.

In 1948, Japanese general and former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal; he was executed in December 1948.

In 1970, the Bhola cyclone struck East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. The deadliest tropical cyclone on record claimed the lives of an estimated 300,000-500,000 people.

In 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, en route to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.

In 2019, Venice saw its worst flooding in more than 50 years, with the water reaching 6.14 feet (1.87 meters) above average sea level; damage was estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

In 2021, a judge in Los Angeles ended the conservatorship that had controlled the life and money of pop star Britney Spears for nearly 14 years.

In 2024, a federal judge sentenced Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guard member, to 15 years in prison for leaking classified military documents about the war in Ukraine; Teixeira had pleaded guilty to willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act, nearly a year after his arrest in the most consequential national security breach in years.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 82. Rock musician Booker T. Jones is 81. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 81. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 80. Author Tracy Kidder is 80. Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island is 76. Actor Megan Mullally is 67. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comăneci is 64. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jason Lezak is 50. Pakistani filmmaker and journalist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is 47. Actor Ryan Gosling is 45. Actor Anne Hathaway is 43. Golfer Jason Day is 38. NBA point guard Russell Westbrook is 37.

