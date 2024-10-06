Today in History: October 6, Anwar Sadat assassinated

Today is Sunday, Oct. 6, the 280th day of 2024. There are 86 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Sunday, Oct. 6, the 280th day of 2024. There are 86 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 6, 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was shot to death by members of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad while reviewing a military parade.

Also on this date:

In 1927, the era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of “The Jazz Singer” starring Al Jolson, a feature film containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences.

In 1973, war erupted in the Middle East as Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel during the Yom Kippur holiday, starting a nearly three-week conflict that would become known as the Yom Kippur War.

In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford, in his second presidential debate with Democrat Jimmy Carter, asserted that there was “no Soviet domination of eastern Europe.”

In 1979, Pope John Paul II, on a weeklong U.S. tour, became the first pontiff to visit the White House, where he was received by President Jimmy Carter.

In 2007, British adventurer Jason Lewis completed the first human-powered circumnavigation of the globe, spanning 13 years and 46,000 miles (74,000 kilometers).

In 2010, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tossed just the second postseason no-hitter in MLB history, blanking the Cincinnati Reds 4-0.

In 2014, the Supreme Court unexpectedly cleared the way for a dramatic expansion of gay marriage in the United States as it rejected appeals from five states seeking to preserve their bans, effectively making such marriages legal in 30 states.

In 2018, in the narrowest Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in nearly a century and a half, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 vote; he was sworn in hours later.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Britt Ekland is 82. Irish politician Gerry Adams is 76. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy is 69. Bowler Walter Ray Williams Jr. is 65. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 61. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is 59. Actor Emily Mortimer is 53. Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo is 51. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (YOH’-ihn GRIH’-fihth) is 51. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 50. Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour is 45. NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 25. Social media personality Addison Rae is 24. Basketball player Bronny James is 20.

