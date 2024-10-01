Today in History: October 1, Las Vegas music festival shooting

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2024. There are 91 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2024. There are 91 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, causing 60 deaths and more than 850 injuries.

Also on this date:

In 1890, Yosemite National Park was designated by the U.S. Congress.

In 1903, the first modern baseball World Series began, with the Pittsburgh Pirates defeating the Boston Americans in Game 1; Boston would ultimately win the series 5-3.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 employees were killed.

In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing.

In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.

In 1964, the Free Speech Movement began at the University of California, Berkeley, as students surrounded a police car containing an arrested campus activist for more than 30 hours.

In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Florida.

In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the “Thrilla in Manila,” the last of their three bouts.

Today’s Birthdays: Former President Jimmy Carter is 100. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 89. Film director Jean-Jacques Annaud is 81. Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew is 79. Actor Randy Quaid is 74. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 65. Actor Esai Morales is 62. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 61. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 55. Actor Sarah Drew is 44. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 40. Actor Jurnee Smollett is 38. Actor Brie Larson is 35.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.