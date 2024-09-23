Today in History: September 23, Nixon’s ‘Checkers’ speech

Today is Monday, Sept. 23, the 267th day of 2024. There are 99 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Monday, Sept. 23, the 267th day of 2024. There are 99 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 23, 1952, Sen. Richard M. Nixon, R-Calif., salvaged his vice presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech for its reference to his family’s cocker spaniel.

Also on this date:

In 1780, British spy John Andre was captured along with papers revealing Benedict Arnold’s plot to surrender West Point to the British.

In 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis, more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.

In 1955, a jury in Sumner, Mississippi, acquitted two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, of killing Black teenager Emmett Till. (The two later admitted to the crime in an interview with Look magazine.)

In 1957, nine Black students who entered Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas were forced to withdraw because of a white mob outside.

In 2002, Gov. Gray Davis signed a law making California the first state to offer workers paid family leave.

In 2018, capping a comeback from four back surgeries, Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship in Atlanta, the 80th victory of his PGA Tour career and his first in more than five years.

In 2022, Roger Federer played his final professional match after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 81. Actor/singer Mary Kay Place is 77. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 75. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 70. Actor Rosalind Chao is 67. Actor Jason Alexander is 65. Actor Chi McBride is 63. Singer Ani (AH’-nee) DiFranco is 54. Producer-rapper Jermaine Dupri is 52. Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is 51. Actor Anthony Mackie is 46. Actor Skylar Astin is 37. Tennis player Juan Martín del Potro is 36.

