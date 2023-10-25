Today in History: October 25, George III takes the throne in Britain

Today in History Today is Wednesday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2023. There are 67 days left in the…

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2023. There are 67 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 25, 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II.

On this date:

In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown went on trial in Charles Town, Virginia, for his failed raid at Harpers Ferry. (He was convicted and hanged.)

In 1881, artist Pablo Picasso was born in Malaga, Spain.

In 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.

In 1945, Taiwan became independent of Japanese colonial rule.

In 1960, the Bulova Watch Co. introduced its electronic “Accutron” model.

In 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba; Stevenson then presented photographic evidence of the bases to the Council.

In 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to admit mainland China and expel Taiwan.

In 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there.

In 1986, in Game 6 of the World Series, the New York Mets rallied for three runs with two outs in the 10th inning, defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 and forcing a seventh game; the tie-breaking run scored on Boston first baseman Bill Buckner’s error on Mookie Wilson’s slow grounder. (The Mets went on to win the Series.)

In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, claimed that a Black carjacker had driven off with her two young sons (Smith later confessed to drowning the children and was convicted of murder).

In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42.

In 2002, Democratic U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone of Minnesota was killed in a plane crash in northern Minnesota along with his wife, daughter and five others, a week and a-half before the election.

In 2013, Emmy-winning comic actor Marsha Wallace, known for her roles on sitcoms including “The Bob Newhart Show” and as the voice of teacher Edna Krabappel on “The Simpsons,” died at age 70.

In 2022, Rishi Sunak became Britain’s first prime minister of color after being chosen to lead a governing Conservative Party.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Marion Ross is 95. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 83. Author Anne Tyler is 82. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 79. Political strategist James Carville is 79. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 79. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 76. Actor Brian Kerwin is 74. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 73. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 72. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 67. Actor Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 66. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 65. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 62. Actor Tracy Nelson is 60. Actor Michael Boatman is 59. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 59. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 58. Singer Speech is 55. Actor-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 54. Actor Adam Goldberg is 53. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 53. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Actor Persia White is 53. Country singer Chely (SHEL’-ee) Wright is 53. Actor Leslie Grossman is 52. Violinist Midori is 52. Actor Craig Robinson is 52. Actor Michael Weston is 50. Actor Zachary Knighton is 45. Actor Mariana Klaveno is 44. Actor Mehcad (muh-KAD’) Brooks is 43. Actor Josh Henderson is 42. Pop singer Katy Perry is 39. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 39. Singer Ciara is 38. Actor Krista Marie Yu is 35. Actor Rachel Matthews is 30. Actor Conchita Campbell is 28. Major League Baseball outfielder Juan Soto is 25.

