WTOP wins 2019 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

WTOP featured stories that highlighted its commitment to innovation, as well, such as its Tangier Island podcast by Michelle Basch and Jack Moore’s DC Uprising, which looked back on the 1968 riots in D.C.
RTDNA recognizes “local and national news stories that uphold journalism’s code of ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” and winning a Murrow Award means the news organization has provided “exemplary public service,” RTDNA executive director Dan Shelley said in a statement.