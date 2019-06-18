WTOP wins 2019 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

For the third year in a row, WTOP has been honored with the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

“Our news team places a high value on consistency, innovation and collaboration across all platforms,” said Mike McMearty, WTOP’s Director of News and Programming.

“To be recognized three years in a row by the Murrow judges fills us all with such a great sense of pride … it’s truly a great honor.”

This is the fifth time WTOP has won the award since 2009.

In 2018, WTOP covered significant local issues, such as the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, the white nationalist rally in D.C., the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup win, in addition to daily weather and traffic events that affected the D.C. area

WTOP featured stories that highlighted its commitment to innovation, as well, such as its Tangier Island podcast by Michelle Basch and Jack Moore’s DC Uprising, which looked back on the 1968 riots in D.C.

RTDNA recognizes “local and national news stories that uphold journalism’s code of ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” and winning a Murrow Award means the news organization has provided “exemplary public service,” RTDNA executive director Dan Shelley said in a statement.

In April, WTOP was honored with 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

WTOP's award submission

