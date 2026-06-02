Pakistan wins toss against Australia and elects to field in 2nd ODI

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the second one-day international…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the second one-day international on Tuesday.

Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0 after it won the opening game by five wickets at Rawalpindi where left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas took 5-32 on his ODI debut.

The home team was unchanged which meant spinners were expected to dominate at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which also hosts the third game on Thursday.

Depleted Australia has gone with three specialist spinners including Adam Zampa, who has recovered from the neck spasms which forced him to miss the first ODI. Zampa replaced fast bowler Billy Stanlake.

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Lineups:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori, Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (captain), Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

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