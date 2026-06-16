Fast bowlers Joseph and Joseph are back in the West Indies squad for Sri Lanka test series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph have returned from injury and were named in…

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph have returned from injury and were named in a 15-man test squad Tuesday for a two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Both missed tours of India and New Zealand, Alzarri Joseph with a lower back injury and Shamar Joseph with a shoulder ailment. The two are not related and are from different parts of the Caribbean — Alzarri from Antigua and Barbuda and Shamar from Guyana.

Shamar Joseph is coming off a player-of-the-series performance in West Indies’ 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka in the T20 portion of the tour.

The pair last featured together in a West Indies test squad during the home series against Australia in 2025.

Roston Chase will lead the squad, which includes the return of wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva, who tallied 996 runs across the last two seasons of the West Indies Championship.

“Every test series is an opportunity for us to grow as a team and strengthen our identity,” coach Darren Sammy said. “Sri Lanka are a quality side … we’re excited about the challenge ahead.”

The first test begins June 25 and the second on July 3, both at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Both are part of the World Test Championship.

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West Indies test squad: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

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