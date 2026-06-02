Bethell fit to play for England in test series against NZ as McCullum calls for ‘refined’ Bazball

England No. 3 batter Jacob Bethell is fit to play the first cricket test against New Zealand starting on Thursday…

England No. 3 batter Jacob Bethell is fit to play the first cricket test against New Zealand starting on Thursday despite having to cut short his time in the Indian Premier League because of a finger injury on his left hand.

Bethell was forced to leave eventual IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru before the playoffs so he could be assessed and monitored by England’s medical team ahead of the New Zealand series.

England coach Brendon McCullum said on Tuesday that Bethell’s finger was “fine.”

“He was operating at gully in our training yesterday and he’s absolutely fine, so there’s no problems there,” McCullum said.

“He should be able to bowl as well, which is quite handy for us to have another bowling option in the top order.”

Bethell was one of the few successes from the 4-1 loss to Australia in Ashes Down Under, making a century in Sydney in the final test. He has played six tests in total — averaging 43 — but only once on home soil when he batted at No. 6 and made 6 and 5 against India last year.

Now he is England’s No. 3, replacing Ollie Pope, but has a lack of experience in red-ball cricket. He has played only once in England’s four-day County Championship since August 2024, according to the BBC.

McCullum said there’d be “no excuses” for Bethell this summer, starting at Lord’s this week.

“His game looks in good order,” McCullum said. “I’m sure working in India, I know it’s probably not ideal from a structure point of view and maybe not getting as much red-ball games under his belt, but he has a calm head and he’s a very methodical preparer in terms of the mental side of the game.”

Bazball to be ‘refined’

McCullum and England captain Ben Stokes stayed in their roles after the Ashes despite calls for change because of problems on and off the field.

McCullum was asked on Tuesday what England fans can expect of his chastened team in the test series against the Kiwis and Pakistan when “Bazball” will be under scrutiny.

“We still want to be recognizable from the past,” he said, “but we just want to hopefully be a cricket team which has evolved somewhat in some of the key areas where we’ve identified that we’ve fallen short previously. We want to be a team which is better under pressure, a team which can navigate tactically, that can understand where you sit in the game and what’s required.

“We still want the identity of the past,” he added, “but we want a more refined version of it.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.