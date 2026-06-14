Bangladesh wins toss and bats first in search of ODI series sweep against Australia

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first in the…

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final cricket one-day international against Australia, aiming for a series-sweep on Sunday.

Regular captain Mehidy Hasan was ruled out of the game after being hit on his head by a bouncer of Nathan Ellis in the second game.

Bangladesh also rested fast bowler Nahid Rana, brining in offspinner Mahedi Hasan. Shanto said at the toss that Mehidy is okay but is being monitored by doctors.

The hosts won the first match by 86 runs and second game by five wickets, both on the DLS method, to register its first ever ODI series victory against Australia.

The tourists made two changes as it searched for a consolation victory. Pacer Ben Dwarshuis and allrounder Oliver Peake were included, replacing opener Matthew Short and pace bowler Ellis.

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Line Ups:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (captain), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

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