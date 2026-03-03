North Korea wins on return to Women’s Asian Cup and titleholder China beats Bangladesh

SYDNEY (AP) — Myong Yu Jong completed a first-half hat trick to set North Korea on course for a 3-0…

SYDNEY (AP) — Myong Yu Jong completed a first-half hat trick to set North Korea on course for a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in its first Women’s Asian Cup appearance since 2010 on Tuesday.

Defending champion China followed up by beating tournament debutant Bangladesh 2-0.

Both Group B games at Western Sydney Stadium were scoreless in the second half. In the nightcap, what Bangladesh gave away to nine-time champion China in experience, size and skill, it made up for with energy.

On Wednesday, Group C kicks of with Japan against Taiwan and Vietnam against India in Perth.

North Korea back

Coach Ri Song Ho has a young North Korea squad including players he guided to the Under-20 Women’s World Cup title in 2024.

North Korea won continental titles in 2001, 2003 and 2008 but hasn’t played at the Women’s Asian Cup since losing the 2010 final to Australia.

A ban following doping infringements at the 2011 Women’s World Cup resulted in North Korea missing the 2014 Asian Cup. It failed to qualify for 2018 and missed the 2022 tournament because of travel restrictions imposed in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong recent results at the youth level — Under-17 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2025 and the under-20 title — have increased the confidence within North Korea’s squad.

Myong’s opening strike in the sixth minute followed a well-worked combination on the right. Kim Kyong Yong passed wide for Chae Un Yong and angled back into the box to meet a cross with a diving header. That deflected off an Uzbek defender and bounced perfectly for Myong to fire in over the goalkeeper.

Within minutes, Uzbek goalkeeper Maftuna Jonimqulova collided heavily with a teammate and needed treatment on her head and neck. She was carried off in a protective neck brace.

Myong added penalties in the 24th and 41st minutes to make it 3-0 at halftime.

China’s opening win

China dominated early possession but wasn’t able to capitalize until just before halftime.

After having a goal overturned by VAR, Wang Shuang drilled a shot inside the left post in the 44th to finally convert possession and pressure into a lead.

Zhang Rui’s strike from just outside the area two minutes later doubled the lead, but Bangladesh held firm for the remainder.

China had 24 shots at goal but only 10 on target. Bangladesh had two shots on target, including a surprising long-range shot on a counterattack by Ritu Chakma that China keeper Chen Chen tipped over the crossbar in the 14th.

Iran’s opener

Zahra Ghanbari and her Iran lost their opening game to South Korea 3-0 on Monday at the Gold Coast, a long way from the war that started on the weekend.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari and players have declined to comment on the war or the death of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the squad needed to focus on the tournament.

The Iranian women will next play Thursday against host Australia, which opened with a 1-0 win over the Philippines in front of a tournament record crowd of 44,379 in Perth.

Australia midfielder Amy Sayer said Iran deserved sympathy and respect for continuing to play the tournament.

“Our heart goes out to them and their families. It’s a difficult situation and it’s really brave of them to be able to be here and to perform,” Sayer said Tuesday. “They put on a really strong performance (against South Korea), even with the political climate that’s going on and the struggles that they might be going through.

“The best we can do to contribute is to just give them the best game of football that we’re able and to show them the respect on the field.”

