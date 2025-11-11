Wales captain Morgan missing rest of autumn rugby tests including key Japan match

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales captain Jac Morgan will miss the rest of the autumn rugby internationals because of a…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales captain Jac Morgan will miss the rest of the autumn rugby internationals because of a dislocated shoulder, starting with a test against Japan on Saturday that doubles as a key match for Rugby World Cup ambitions.

Morgan, who played in two tests for the British and Irish Lions on the recent tour of Australia, injured himself while scoring a try from his own tapped penalty in the 52-28 loss to Argentina on Sunday. He watched the rest of the game in the stands, his left arm in a sling.

Uncapped flanker Harri Deaves was called up on Tuesday to replace Morgan in the squad.

“We’re all gutted to lose Jac — he’s a world-class player, as well as a great man off the pitch,” Wales coach Steve Tandy said.

Japan was the team that Wales beat in July to end its streak of 18 straight test losses, the longest in men’s tier one history.

They meet again in Cardiff at the weekend, with the subplot being their fight to be in Band 2 for the 2027 World Cup draw on Dec. 3 in Sydney.

Wales and Japan are 12th and 13th in the world ranking, respectively. The team in 12th by the end of the autumn tests will be in the second band of teams for the World Cup draw, while the No. 13 will be in Band 3 — and therefore in a tougher tournament pool.

This is likely the last chance for the Welsh to collect a victory this autumn, given they finish with matches against New Zealand and South Africa.

