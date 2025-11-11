Prabowo Subianto to visit Australia for the first time as Indonesia’s president

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit Australia on Wednesday for the first time since taking office…

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the visit Tuesday, but provided few details.

Prabowo most recently visited Australia as minister of defense and president-elect in August last year. He was inaugurated that October.

Albanese met Prabowo in Jakarta in May this year for the Australia–Indonesia annual leaders’ meeting during the prime minister’s first overseas trip following his reelection that month.

“I am delighted to host President Prabowo in Australia and to return the warm and generous hospitality he provided when I visited Jakarta earlier this year,” Albanese said in a statement.

“Australia and Indonesia share a deep trust and unbreakable bond as neighbors, partners and friends. Together we are committed to working for a secure, stable and prosperous Indo Pacific,” Albanese added.

Indonesia’s Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said that Prabowo’s one-day state visit to affirm Southeast Asia’s largest economy commitment in strengthening strategic relations with its closest major neighbor.

He said the visit also reciprocates Albanese’s visit to Jakarta in May, a day after his new government was sworn in for a second three-year term.

Prabowo left Jakarta around midday on Tuesday for Sydney and is scheduled to have a face-to-face meeting with Albanese on Wednesday before attending a state ceremony led by Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

He will hold several other meetings to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, education and industrial partnerships, Wijaya said.

Australia considers Indonesia, its nearest neighbor after Papua New Guinea, one of its most important bilateral relationships.

Newly elected Australian prime ministers ensure they visit Jakarta in one of their first overseas trips.

