Pakistan Cricket Board reinstates fast bowler Haris Rauf’s central contract

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has reinstated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf less than six…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has reinstated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf less than six weeks after terminating it for his refusal to tour Australia.

“There was a misunderstanding and an incorrect decision was taken,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

“His contract has been restored. I was worried about him because he’s injured, and there were concerns about who would facilitate his treatment. We will now have insurance cover… because he’s our star player, and it’s important to take care of him.”

The PCB terminated Rauf’s central contract just two days ahead of the start of the Pakistan Super League last month for making himself unavailable for the test tour of Australia last year. The PCB had said it found Rauf’s explanation unsatisfactory when it terminated the fast bowler’s contract.

Rauf struggled at the start of his PSL campaign before he was ruled out of the remainder of the event when he dislocated his shoulder while taking a catch. Former chief selector Wahab Riaz had criticized Rauf while naming the test squad for the three-test tour of Australia that Pakistan lost 3-0.

But Naqvi said he received a letter from Rauf after his contract was terminated and the pace bowler “made his case very nicely” which prompted him to reinstate the contract.

In another development, Naqvi announced a new selection committee that would not have a chairman of selectors.

Former Pakistan internationals Riaz, Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq will be among the seven-member committee. The national team captain and head coach, who are both yet to be named and a data analyst will be the other members of the selection panel.

“What’s different about this committee is that there will be no chairman of the selection committee, with every member having equal power,” Naqvi said.

“They will make a majority decision based around debate and argument to reach satisfactory conclusions. We have looked at every single member of this committee to assess their merits and we are confident that we’ve made the right choices.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.